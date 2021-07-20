Man Group plc Buys 15,122 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of VFC opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

