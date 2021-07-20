Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,236 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

