Man Group plc Purchases 7,990 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $591.52 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $625.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

