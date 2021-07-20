Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 626.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,620 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.