Man Group plc Sells 58,361 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,361 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $241.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
