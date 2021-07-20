Man Group plc Sells 58,361 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,361 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $241.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

