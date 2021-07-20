ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MAN opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.88.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.