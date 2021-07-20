MarketPeak One Day Volume Tops $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.00752076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

