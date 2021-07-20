Marriott Vacations Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 call options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

