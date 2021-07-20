Marshfield Associates Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marshfield Associates reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 3.2% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in NVR were worth $68,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $150,865,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,788.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,277.85 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,850.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total value of $18,064,660.00. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

