MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.92.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

