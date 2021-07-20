Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 23,861 Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 3.44% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,802 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

