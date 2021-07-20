Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $4.64 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $179.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

