Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHPAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

NASDAQ:OHPAU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

