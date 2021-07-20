Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,297,467 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 65.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,720,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297,467 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 0.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $65,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

