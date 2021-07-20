Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 1,383.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,259. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

