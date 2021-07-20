McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

