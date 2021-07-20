MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $153,945,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -236.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

