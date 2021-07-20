Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $45.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.