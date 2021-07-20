Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 417,207 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 8,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

