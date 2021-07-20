Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.34.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

