Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 328 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com stock traded down $27.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,522.50. 42,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,391.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

