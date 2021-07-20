Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 833 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,112. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

