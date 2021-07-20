Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,805,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 88,244 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $21,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,874 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 282,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,097. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76.

