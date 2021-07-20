Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.95. 103,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,848. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $161.90 and a 52 week high of $226.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

