MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of MRPRF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
