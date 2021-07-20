MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of MRPRF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

