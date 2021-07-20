Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Down 31.8% in June

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 428,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metacrine by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

