Metal (MTL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.19 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $85.75 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00079007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012693 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756358 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

