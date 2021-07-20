MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 211,416 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 49,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,480. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

