Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

MSFT stock opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

