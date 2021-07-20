MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

