Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,115. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $158.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.89.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,712 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.