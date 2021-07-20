MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. 6,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,326,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.