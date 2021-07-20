Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) VP Sells $229,950.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

