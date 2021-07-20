Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) VP Sells $229,950.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.32.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
