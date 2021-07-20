Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 8,607,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $122,313,200.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock worth $156,271,340.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.