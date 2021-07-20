Mizuho Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $54,503,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 183.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

