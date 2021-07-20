MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 113,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ET opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

