MML Investors Services LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $15,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona sold 133,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $268,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $337.18 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.41. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

