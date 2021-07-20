MML Investors Services LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after buying an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 273,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 198,799 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

