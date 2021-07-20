MML Investors Services LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.