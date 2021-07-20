MML Investors Services LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth $156,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth $70,659,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.