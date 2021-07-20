MML Investors Services LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

