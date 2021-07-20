Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $6.26 on Tuesday, reaching $307.33. The stock had a trading volume of 109,419,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,986. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $342.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,693,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

