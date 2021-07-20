Moelis & Company (MC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.18. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.