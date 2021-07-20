Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) to Issue $0.34 — Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAP.A opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

