Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Tops $6.38 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $15,667.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00606891 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

