Montauk Renewables, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNTK) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Montauk Renewables’ (NASDAQ:MNTK) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. Montauk Renewables had issued 3,047,015 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,899,628 based on an initial share price of $8.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

