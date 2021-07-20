Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Chevron worth $2,283,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.