Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,073,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

