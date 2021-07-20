Morgan Stanley Has $4.34 Billion Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,336,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.