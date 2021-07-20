Morgan Stanley Has $6.46 Billion Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.25% of Square worth $6,463,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

In other Square news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,985 shares of company stock valued at $239,611,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 329.15, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.33. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

